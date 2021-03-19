Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monooleate in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Germany Glycerol Monooleate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monooleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monooleate production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other

In 2019, industrial grade occupied about 91.74% of major market.

Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Textile Industry

Plastic Industry

Food Industry

Others

The main application area of glycerol monooleate is comestic & personal care. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 73.54%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nantong Hansheng Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Hangzhou Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

Kao Chemicals

BASF

Stepan

GIN&ING New Material Technology

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monooleate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Glycerol Monooleate Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Glycerol Monooleate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Monooleate Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Glycerol Monooleate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Glycerol Monooleate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Glycerol Monooleate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Glycerol Monooleate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monooleate Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Glycerol Monooleate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cosmetic & Personal Care

5.1.3 Textile Industry

5.1.4 Plastic Industry

5.1.5 Food Industry

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical

6.1.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Corporate Summary

….….Continued

