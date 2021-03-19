Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monooleate in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Glycerol Monooleate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Glycerol Monooleate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Italy Glycerol Monooleate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Glycerol Monooleate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monooleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monooleate production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other

In 2019, industrial grade occupied about 91.74% of major market.

Italy Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Textile Industry

Plastic Industry

Food Industry

Others

The main application area of glycerol monooleate is comestic & personal care. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 73.54%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Italy Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nantong Hansheng Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Hangzhou Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

Kao Chemicals

BASF

Stepan

GIN&ING New Material Technology

