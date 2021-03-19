Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monooleate in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Japan Glycerol Monooleate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monooleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monooleate production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other

In 2019, industrial grade occupied about 91.74% of major market.

Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Textile Industry

Plastic Industry

Food Industry

Others

The main application area of glycerol monooleate is comestic & personal care. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 73.54%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nantong Hansheng Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Hangzhou Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

Kao Chemicals

BASF

Stepan

GIN&ING New Material Technology

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monooleate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Glycerol Monooleate Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Glycerol Monooleate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Monooleate Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Glycerol Monooleate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Glycerol Monooleate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Glycerol Monooleate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Glycerol Monooleate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monooleate Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Glycerol Monooleate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cosmetic & Personal Care

5.1.3 Textile Industry

5.1.4 Plastic Industry

5.1.5 Food Industry

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical

6.1.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Business Overview

6.1.3 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Key News

6.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

6.2.1 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Business Overview

6.2.3 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Key News

6.3 Hangzhou Oleochemicals

6.3.1 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Business Overview

6.3.3 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Key News

6.4 Oleon NV

6.4.1 Oleon NV Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Oleon NV Business Overview

….….Continued

