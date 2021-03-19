Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monooleate in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monooleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monooleate production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other

In 2019, industrial grade occupied about 91.74% of major market.

Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Textile Industry

Plastic Industry

Food Industry

Others

The main application area of glycerol monooleate is comestic & personal care. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 73.54%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nantong Hansheng Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Hangzhou Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

Kao Chemicals

BASF

Stepan

GIN&ING New Material Technology

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monooleate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Monooleate Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monooleate Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Glycerol Monooleate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cosmetic & Personal Care

5.1.3 Textile Industry

5.1.4 Plastic Industry

5.1.5 Food Industry

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical

6.1.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Business Overview

6.1.3 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Key News

6.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

6.2.1 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Business Overview

6.2.3 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Key News

6.3 Hangzhou Oleochemicals

6.3.1 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Corporate Summary

….….Continued

