Global Glycerol Monooleate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monooleate in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monooleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monooleate production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Other

In 2019, industrial grade occupied about 91.74% of major market.

Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cosmetic & Personal Care
Textile Industry
Plastic Industry
Food Industry
Others
The main application area of glycerol monooleate is comestic & personal care. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 73.54%.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Nantong Hansheng Chemical
Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical
Hangzhou Oleochemicals
Oleon NV
Corbion
Kao Chemicals
BASF
Stepan
GIN&ING New Material Technology

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glycerol Monooleate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glycerol Monooleate Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monooleate Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Glycerol Monooleate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Players in Brazil
3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Glycerol Monooleate Companies
3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monooleate Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Industrial Grade
4.1.3 Food Grade
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Cosmetic & Personal Care
5.1.3 Textile Industry
5.1.4 Plastic Industry
5.1.5 Food Industry
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Brazil Glycerol Monooleate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical
6.1.1 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Business Overview
6.1.3 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Nantong Hansheng Chemical Key News
6.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical
6.2.1 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Business Overview
6.2.3 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Key News
6.3 Hangzhou Oleochemicals
6.3.1 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Business Overview
6.3.3 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Hangzhou Oleochemicals Key News
6.4 Oleon NV
6.4.1 Oleon NV Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Oleon NV Business Overview
6.4.3 Oleon NV Glycerol Monooleate Major Product Offerings

….….Continued

 

