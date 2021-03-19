Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monostearate in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Germany Glycerol Monostearate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : https://www.techsite.io/p/1910893

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monostearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monostearate production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%

Other

ALSO READ : https://www.tradove.com/blog/Deep-Learning-Market-Perspective-by-Comprehensive-Analysis-Growth-Prediction-to-2023-Impact-of-COVID19.html

Monoglyceride content: 40-50% is the most commonly used type, with about 59.11% market share in 2019.

Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Plastic Industry

Others

Demand from the food & beverage accounts for the largest market share, being 67% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-textiles-for-military-market-worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-trends-industry-size-and-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-22

Total Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wilmar

DuPont

Riken Vitamin

Jialishi Additive

Guangzhou Cardlo

Guangzhou Masson

KAO

Hangzhou Oleocheemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

BASF

Stepan

Croda

Zhejiang Wumei

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monostearate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Glycerol Monostearate Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Glycerol Monostearate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Monostearate Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Glycerol Monostearate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Glycerol Monostearate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Glycerol Monostearate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Glycerol Monostearate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monostearate Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Glycerol Monostearate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Glycerol Monostearate Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

4.1.3 Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Cosmetic

5.1.4 Plastic Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Glycerol Monostearate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wilmar

6.1.1 Wilmar Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wilmar Business Overview

6.1.3 Wilmar Glycerol Monostearate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wilmar Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wilmar Key News

6.2 DuPont

6.2.1 DuPont Corporate Summary

6.2.2 DuPont Business Overview

6.2.3 DuPont Glycerol Monostearate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 DuPont Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 DuPont Key News

6.3 Riken Vitamin

6.3.1 Riken Vitamin Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Riken Vitamin Business Overview

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105