Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monostearate in India, including the following market information:

India Glycerol Monostearate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Glycerol Monostearate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

India Glycerol Monostearate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Glycerol Monostearate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monostearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monostearate production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%

Other

Monoglyceride content: 40-50% is the most commonly used type, with about 59.11% market share in 2019.

India Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Plastic Industry

Others

Demand from the food & beverage accounts for the largest market share, being 67% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total India Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wilmar

DuPont

Riken Vitamin

Jialishi Additive

Guangzhou Cardlo

Guangzhou Masson

KAO

Hangzhou Oleocheemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

BASF

Stepan

Croda

Zhejiang Wumei

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monostearate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Glycerol Monostearate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Glycerol Monostearate Overall Market Size

2.1 India Glycerol Monostearate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Glycerol Monostearate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Monostearate Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Glycerol Monostearate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Glycerol Monostearate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Glycerol Monostearate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Glycerol Monostearate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monostearate Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Glycerol Monostearate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Glycerol Monostearate Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Glycerol Monostearate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

4.1.3 Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – India Glycerol Monostearate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Glycerol Monostearate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Glycerol Monostearate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Glycerol Monostearate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Glycerol Monostearate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Glycerol Monostearate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Cosmetic

5.1.4 Plastic Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – India Glycerol Monostearate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Glycerol Monostearate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Glycerol Monostearate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Glycerol Monostearate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Glycerol Monostearate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wilmar

6.1.1 Wilmar Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wilmar Business Overview

6.1.3 Wilmar Glycerol Monostearate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wilmar Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wilmar Key News

6.2 DuPont

6.2.1 DuPont Corporate Summary

6.2.2 DuPont Business Overview

6.2.3 DuPont Glycerol Monostearate Major Product Offerings

….….Continued

