Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monostearate in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monostearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monostearate production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%
Other
Monoglyceride content: 40-50% is the most commonly used type, with about 59.11% market share in 2019.

Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food & Beverage
Cosmetic
Plastic Industry
Others
Demand from the food & beverage accounts for the largest market share, being 67% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Japan Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Wilmar
DuPont
Riken Vitamin
Jialishi Additive
Guangzhou Cardlo
Guangzhou Masson
KAO
Hangzhou Oleocheemicals
Oleon NV
Corbion
BASF
Stepan
Croda
Zhejiang Wumei

