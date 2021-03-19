Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monostearate in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monostearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monostearate production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%

Other

Monoglyceride content: 40-50% is the most commonly used type, with about 59.11% market share in 2019.

South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Plastic Industry

Others

Demand from the food & beverage accounts for the largest market share, being 67% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wilmar

DuPont

Riken Vitamin

Jialishi Additive

Guangzhou Cardlo

Guangzhou Masson

KAO

Hangzhou Oleocheemicals

Oleon NV

Corbion

BASF

Stepan

Croda

Zhejiang Wumei

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Monostearate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Monostearate Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monostearate Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Glycerol Monostearate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Glycerol Monostearate Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%

4.1.3 Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Cosmetic

5.1.4 Plastic Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Glycerol Monostearate Revenue Mark

….….Continued

