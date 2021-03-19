Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size study Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market is valued approximately USD 149.53 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.80% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Glycidyl methacrylate is an ester of methacrylic acid and glycidol which is common monomer that is used in the production of epoxy resins. It is ideally suited for coating and resin applications due to its high purity and dual monomer functionality. Also, it provides epoxy functionalization to polyolefins and other acrylate resins as epoxies contain diglycidyl ether of bisphenol A, which efficiently favors its application in polymer and adhesives industry. The product growth is expected to slow down in the upcoming period due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, where lockdowns in various economies results in shut down of manufacturing units of different end use industries. This product is routinely used with other monomers for producing polymers with high hardness, strength, water, solvent, and thermal resistance. Therefore, rapid growth in plastic industry and prominent application of Glycidyl methacrylate in it, is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Plasticseurope.org, the global production of Plastic was 348 million tonnes in 2017 which is increased with 359 million tonnes in 2018. Thus, lucrative growth in plastic industries is expected to drive the growth of marker over the forecast years. In addition, demand for adhesives & sealants to fulfil the growing packaging requirements of food & beverage and e-commerce industries is also likely to accelerate the growth of global market. However, stringent government regulation on the use, sale and labelling of the product is the factor hampering the growth of market.

ALSO READ :https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/02/surface-treatment-chemicals-market.html

The regional analysis of global Glycidyl Methacrylate market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in demand of Glycidyl Methacrylate in packaging and e-commerce industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in plastics and adhesive industries across the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Glycidyl Methacrylate market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dow Chemicals

Kowa American Corporation

Estron Chemical

Zhonglan Industry

Jindun Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Hubei Xiansheng Biotechnology, Co., Ltd

Oswal Udhyog

Merck KGaA

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/01/solar-pv-backsheet-market-analysis-by-current-industry-status-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-target-audience-and-forecast-to-2

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Concentration Above 97%

Concentration Below 97%

By Application:

Plastics

Adhesives

Polymer Coating

Others

ALSO READ :http://business.am-news.com/am-news/news/read/41098989/Car_Wash_Machine_Market_to_Touch_USD_3.18_Billion_by_2025_|_Market_Research_Future_

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Dynamics

3.1. Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Concentration Above 97%

5.4.2. Concentration Below 97%

Chapter 6. Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Plastics

6.4.2. Adhesives

6.4.3. Polymer Coating

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.2.1. U.S. Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.3. Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.3.2. Germany Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.4.2. India Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.4.3. Japan Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.5. Latin America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.5.2. Mexico Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

7.6. Rest of The World Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Dow Chemical Company

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Technology Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Kowa American Corporation

8.2.3. Estron Chemical

8.2.4. Zhonglan Industry

8.2.5. Jindun Chemical

8.2.6. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

8.2.7. Hubei Xiansheng Biotechnology, Co., Ltd

8.2.8. Oswal Udhyog

8.2.9. Merck KGaA

8.2.10. Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL GLYCIDYL METHACRYLATE MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL GLYCIDYL METHACRYLATE MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL GLYCIDYL METHACRYLATE MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL GLYCIDYL METHACRYLATE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105