Global Greece in 2030: The Future Demographic) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Greece in 2030: The Future Demographic

In 2030, the population of Greece will reach 10.1 million, a decline of 6.7% from 2015. Population decline over this period will be driven by natural depopulation due to low birth rates and fertility and high death rates, as well as negative net migration influenced by high unemployment as a result of the debt crisis. By 2030 over a fifth of the population will be aged above 65 years and Greece will be the fifth oldest country in the world by median age.

Euromonitor’s Greece in 2030: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Greece in 2030: The Future Demographic
