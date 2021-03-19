All news

Global Harbor Management Software Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Harbor Management Software Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Harbor management software are used to assist harbor operator to manage their operations efficiently. The harbor management software is featured with abilities to protect the vessels by detecting the vessels near the harbor within a specific radius. It identifies the vessel’s positioning or shows the graphical presentation if the vessel’s location information went incorrect. It also provides an interface that can manage customers efficiently and enables the mobile and online payments to the customers. The global pandemic of COVID-19 impacts adversely in various seaborne activities, trade and transportation across the globe which might slow down the growth of harbor management software over the upcoming period. Whereas, it has commendable application in managing, tracking and controlling various activities related to harbor in the seaborne international trade activities therefore, rapid growth in sear borne international trade is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Development Statistics and information Branch UNCTAD, in 2018, world seaborne trade volumes rose to a new all-time high of 11 billion tons. Asia was by far the largest trading region. In 2018, 4.5 billion tons of goods were loaded, and 6.7 billion tons unloaded in Asian seaports. In Addition, Rise in need for enhancing the efficiency of harbor management and rapid development of new harbors is anticipated to contribute significantly to the harbor management software market in the forthcoming period. However, High price of the software is due to high cost of implementation, maintenance, customization, software licensing, and training is the factor hampering the growth of market over the upcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Harbor Management Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in development of new harbors and technological advancement in harbors management software. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in seaborne international trade in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Harbor Management Software market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:
Prolifik software
Harbor Assist
Online Mooring LLC
Jade Logistics
Mission Critical Software
Saab Technologies
TPG Marine Software, LLC
J.F. Brennan Company, Inc.
Capterra
Harbour Mastery, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:
Management
Monitoring
Test
Communication

By Application:
Warehousing
Vessel Tracking
Freight Security
Ship Broker

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Harbor Management Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Harbour Management Software Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Harbour Management Software Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Harbour Management Software Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Harbour Management Software Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Harbour Management Software Market Dynamics
3.1. Harbour Management Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Harbour Management Software Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Harbour Management Software Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Harbour Management Software Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Harbour Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Harbour Management Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Management
5.4.2. Monitoring

….continued

