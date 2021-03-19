All news

Global Healthcare Education Solution Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Delivery Mode (Classroom-based Courses and E-learning solutions), by End-user (Physicians and Non-physicians), by Application (Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Radiology, Neurology, Pediatrics and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Healthcare Education Solution Market is valued approximately USD 9.99 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.40% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Healthcare education solution is a tool, used in a profession of educating people about health. It is defined as a principle where individuals and groups of people learned to behave in a manner conducive to the maintenance, promotion, or restoration of health. The global pandemic of COVID-19 surged the demand of healthcare education solution system. It catapulted the awareness about healthy body and strong immunity system of individual person along with effective measures and information about health of people to avoid serious diseases which is propelling the growth of healthcare education solution system. The extreme importance healthcare education solution globally due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is projected that till 2020, Chronic disease will account for three-quarter of all deaths worldwide including 75% of death due to stroke, 71% of deaths due to ischemic heart disease and 70% of deaths due to diabetes in developing countries. In addition, rising penetration of online learning to deliver productive measures of healthcare among people is propelling the market growth over the forecast years. However, budget constraint associated with healthcare education solution is hampering the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Education Solution Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the rapid growth in healthcare expenditure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as due to the increasing chronic diseases in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare Education Solution Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:
GE healthcare
Koninklijke Philips
Siemens Healthineers
Zimmer Biomet
Stryker Corporation
Medtronic
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Fujifilm Holding Corporation
Olympus Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Delivery Mode offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Delivery Mode:
Classroom-based Courses
E-learning solutions

By End-user:
Physicians
Non-physicians

By Application:
Cardiology
Internal Medicine
Radiology
Neurology
Pediatrics
Others

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Education Solution Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Healthcare Education Solution Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Healthcare Education Solution Market, by Delivery Mode, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Healthcare Education Solution Market, by End-user, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Healthcare Education Solution Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Healthcare Education Solution Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Healthcare Education Solution Market Dynamics
3.1. Healthcare Education Solution Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Healthcare Education Solution Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Healthcare Education Solution Market, by Delivery Mode
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Healthcare Education Solution Market by Delivery Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Healthcare Education Solution Market Estimates & Forecasts by Delivery Mode 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Healthcare Education Solution Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Classroom-based Courses
5.4.2. E-learning solutions

…continued

