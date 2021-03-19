All news

Global Heat Strengthened Glass Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Heat Strengthened Glass Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Heat-strengthened glass is a heat treated glass which retains the normal properties of ordinary float glass. It is similar to tempered glass except that the cooling is done slower than toughened glass but faster than annealed glass. Heat strengthening increases resistance to mechanical and thermal stress up to 130 Degree Celsius. While Heat Strengthened Glass is twice as strong as annealed glass, its fragmentation pattern is the same as annealed glass. Heat- strengthened glass allows the interlayer to laminated glass to adhere more evenly because of a flatter finish surface.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6244680-heat-strengthened-glass-market-in-vietnam-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Strengthened Glass in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Heat Strengthened Glass Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Heat Strengthened Glass Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Vietnam Heat Strengthened Glass Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Heat Strengthened Glass Market 2019 (%)

The global Heat Strengthened Glass market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Heat Strengthened Glass market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-casing-scraper-market-research-report-2021-2025-2021-03-12

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heat Strengthened Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heat Strengthened Glass production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Heat Strengthened Glass Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Vietnam Heat Strengthened Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

3-4mm

5-8mm

9-12mm

>12mm

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-crowdsourced-smart-parking-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2025-2021-03-13

Vietnam Heat Strengthened Glass Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Vietnam Heat Strengthened Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heat Strengthened Glass Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heat Strengthened Glass Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Heat Strengthened Glass Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total Vietnam Heat Strengthened Glass Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

AGC

Saint-Gobain

Guardian Industries

Vitro Architectural Glass

Metro Performance Glass

Taiwan Glass

Xinyi Glass

China Southern Glass

Fuyao

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat Strengthened Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Heat Strengthened Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Network-Attached Storage (NAS) to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2021-2027)|Buffalo, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard

QY Research

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the […]
All news

LED Bollard Light Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Philips Lighting, Cree Lighting, RAB Lighting

QY Research

“ The report titled Global LED Bollard Light Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global LED Bollard Light market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth […]
All news

Global Crude Oil Carriers Market (2021-2027) | Latest Covid19 Impact Analysis, Top Trends, Significant Growth, Types, End Users And Forecast To 2027

alex

The Global Crude Oil Carriers Market 2021(Download Free Sample) Report provides the most recent industry trends, developments, and forecast market information. This report provides in-depth insights into the Crude Oil Carriers industry based on market size, Crude Oil Carriers growth, development plans, and opportunities. The forecast market data, SWOT analysis, Crude Oil Carriers restraints, and […]