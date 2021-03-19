All news

Global Heat Strengthened Glass Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Heat-strengthened glass is a heat treated glass which retains the normal properties of ordinary float glass. It is similar to tempered glass except that the cooling is done slower than toughened glass but faster than annealed glass. Heat strengthening increases resistance to mechanical and thermal stress up to 130 Degree Celsius. While Heat Strengthened Glass is twice as strong as annealed glass, its fragmentation pattern is the same as annealed glass. Heat- strengthened glass allows the interlayer to laminated glass to adhere more evenly because of a flatter finish surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Strengthened Glass in India, including the following market information:

India Heat Strengthened Glass Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Heat Strengthened Glass Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

India Heat Strengthened Glass Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in India Heat Strengthened Glass Market 2019 (%)

The global Heat Strengthened Glass market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Heat Strengthened Glass market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heat Strengthened Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heat Strengthened Glass production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Heat Strengthened Glass Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

India Heat Strengthened Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

3-4mm

5-8mm

9-12mm

>12mm

India Heat Strengthened Glass Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

India Heat Strengthened Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heat Strengthened Glass Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heat Strengthened Glass Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Heat Strengthened Glass Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total India Heat Strengthened Glass Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

AGC

Saint-Gobain

Guardian Industries

Vitro Architectural Glass

Metro Performance Glass

Taiwan Glass

Xinyi Glass

China Southern Glass

Fuyao

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat Strengthened Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Heat Strengthened Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

………..Continued

