Global Helicopters Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A helicopter is a type of rotorcraft in which lift and thrust are supplied by rotors. This allows the helicopter to take off and land vertically, to hover, and to fly forward, backward, and laterally.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Helicopters in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Helicopters Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Helicopters Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Germany Helicopters Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Helicopters Market 2019 (%)

The global Helicopters market was valued at 25940 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 28090 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. While the Helicopters market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Helicopters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Helicopters production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Helicopters Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Helicopters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Light Helicopters

Medium Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters

Germany Helicopters Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Helicopters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military

Civil & Commercial

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Helicopters Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Helicopters Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Helicopters Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Germany Helicopters Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Airbus Helicopters

Robinson Helicopter

Russian Helicopters

Bell

Lockheed Martin

Leonardo

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Helicopters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Helicopters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Helicopters Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Helicopters Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Helicopters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Helicopters Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

 

