Global Helicopters Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A helicopter is a type of rotorcraft in which lift and thrust are supplied by rotors. This allows the helicopter to take off and land vertically, to hover, and to fly forward, backward, and laterally.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Helicopters in Brazil, including the following market information:

Indonesia   Helicopters Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia   Helicopters Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Indonesia   Helicopters Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia   Helicopters Market 2019 (%)

The global Helicopters market was valued at 25940 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 28090 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. While the Helicopters market size in Indonesia   was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Helicopters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Helicopters production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia   Helicopters Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Indonesia   Helicopters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Light Helicopters

Medium Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters

Indonesia   Helicopters Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Indonesia   Helicopters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military

Civil & Commercial

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Helicopters Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Helicopters Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia   Helicopters Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Indonesia   Helicopters Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Airbus Helicopters

Robinson Helicopter

Russian Helicopters

Bell

Lockheed Martin

Leonardo

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Helicopters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia   Helicopters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia   Helicopters Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia   Helicopters Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia   Helicopters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia   Helicopters Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

 

