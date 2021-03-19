Global Impact of COVID 19 on Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Impact of COVID 19 on Global Feed Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing understanding of livestock feeding, modernizing the livestock industry, and rising demand of meat & other livestock-based goods has contributed to an rise in the amount of feed additives on the market. However, feed manufacturers and farmers are becoming more aware of the methods and approaches to deal with the crisis, owing to COVID-19. In addition, this is expected to boost the appetite for feed additives, as market growth starts to stabilize. Phytogenic feeds are a wide variety of compounds, including essential oils, flavonoids, saponins, and oleoresins. It improves the health of the gut and promotes livestock production. Growing fears over COVID-19 spread to livestock and increasing market understanding of eating these livestock items have prompted feed industry farmers to look for different natural and organic substitutes, such as phytogenic ones. Phytogenic is a natural additive that is seeing a rise in demand as more consumers opt for organic and balanced products than manufactured ones. Furthermore, prior to the COVID 19 epidemic, plant-based food producers drew funding from venture capital companies and big existing meat companies. Companies like Nestle, Cargill and Tyson have established meat brands focused on plants alongside their more conventional meat products. And even after the pandemic struck, a few meat firms dependent on plants announced new investments. Impossible Foods said it raised $500 million in a new fundraising round late March, part of which would be used by the nine-year-old firm to produce new plant-based meat options in categories including lamb, goat and fish.

ALSO READ : https://www.evernote.com/shard/s720/sh/9b2cd059-27b5-84bb-db77-3692d4adb5bc/c2bb2f3019e1e82c255285c7a2f0f87a

The regional analysis of Impact of COVID 19 on Feed market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The emergence of a large livestock population and their growth levels push the demand in Asia Pacific region. In addition, the region has witnessed a rise in the number of feed mills and feed production, particularly in countries like India and Japan. This increase in the number of feed mills is impacting feed production in the area. The current coronavirus epidemic has resulted in apprehensions among livestock owners across Asia and around the globe, resulting in increased demand for feed additives for livestock’s functional benefits, such as increased immunity and nutritional benefits.

ALSO READ : https://uberant.com/article/686011-digital-substation-market-size-industry-growth-segments-and-forecasts-to-2023/

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill, Incorporated

BASF SE

The Archer Daniels Midland

Nestle

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Neovia Group

Charoen Pokphand Group

Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk

NUTRECO N.V.

Royal DSM N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : https://markets.financialcontent.com/dailypennyalerts/news/read/41099066

By Application:

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

By Ingredient & Additive Type:

Amino Acids

Phosphates

Vitamins

Minerals

Commodity Ingredients

Phytogenic

Probiotics

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Impact of COVID 19 on Feed Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. COVID-19 Impact on Feed Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. COVID-19 Impact on Feed Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. COVID-19 Impact on Feed Market, by Ingredient & Additive Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. COVID-19 Impact on Feed Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. COVID-19 Impact on Feed Market Dynamics

3.1. COVID-19 Impact on Feed Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact on Feed Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105