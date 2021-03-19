All news

Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Size study, by Product (Dust Collectors, Oil Mist Collectors, High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) Filters, Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F), Dry Scrubbers, Wet Scrubbers, Others), by End-Use (Cement, Food, Pharmaceutical, Power, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Industrial Air Filtration Market is valued at approximately USD 10.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial air filtration systems are typically used to seize harmful substances, such as dust particulates, smoke and other associated substances from the production facilities. The main objective to use these systems is to purify the surrounding air around the manufacturing facilities, subsequently improve the air quality. The particulate matter contains in the air include nanoparticles and a layer of smoke which can be inhaled via human lungs. The inhalation of harmful particulates can cause acute health and breathing-related complications. Thus, the use of filtration systems is significantly growing since it helps in ensuring that the people employed in such environment are safe from breathing harmful air. Moreover, favorable government regulations concerning to emission norms, along with the implementation of workforce health and safety regulations in developed and developing nations are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in the United States, the Clean Air Act was imposed on 1963 to regulate the air pollution at a national level. This law is most prominent and contemporary law for environment, as well as the most inclusive air quality laws in the world. Similarly, India launched a National Clean Air Program in 2019, which provides a roadmap to control and reduce unhealthy air pollution. This program will be a five-year action plan with 2019 as the first year. Therefore, these initiatives opt by the government bodies will act as major driving force for the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Although the recent outbreak of COVID-19 caused shutdown of much civilized life as lockdown was imposed by the government to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. This ongoing pandemic has been also adversely impacting the suspension of the construction activities, and also cause shortage of labors coupled with potential supply chain bottlenecks of materials and equipment. Therefore, this factor will inhibit the usage of Industrial Air Filtration. However, the high installation and maintenance cost of the system are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Industrial Air Filtration market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging utility in metal and food & beverage industry, along with the presence of significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rapid industrialization and increasing per capita income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Air Filtration market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:
Alfa Laval AB
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
3M
MANN+HUMMEL Group
Sharp Corporation
SPX Corporation
3nine AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:
Dust Collectors
Oil Mist Collectors
High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) Filters
Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F)
Dry Scrubbers
Wet Scrubbers
Others

By End-Use:
Cement
Food
Pharmaceutical
Power
Others

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Air Filtration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Industrial Air Filtration Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Industrial Air Filtration Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Industrial Air Filtration Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Dynamics
3.1. Industrial Air Filtration Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…continued

