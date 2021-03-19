Global IoT Smart Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global IoT Smart Sensors Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market has been facing challenges because of temporary shutdown of manufacturing and distribution channel across the world. Smart sensor is a device that takes input from physical environment and uses built-in computing resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and process data before passing it on. Smart sensors are highly reliable, less expensive, high performance and scalability and used extensively for IOT (Internet of Things) which transmits data through available network. The IoT sensors offer a wide range of application in tracking, security, safety and detecting in different industries such as automotive, development of smart cities, mining industry, electronics and consumables industry applications. The increased use of sensors in IoT devices and other applications, growth in internet penetration rate, high demand for connected and wearables devices are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in November 2019, Honewell Inc launched Honeywell Smart Home Security System.The Honeywell Smart Home Security System features indoor and outdoor sensors and motion viewers that can alert users if users doors or windows are opened. However, data security concerns is the major factor restraining the growth of global IoT Smart Sensors market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global IoT Smart Sensors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH, or Bosch

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Texas Instruments (TI)

InvenSense Inc.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

ABB Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pressure Sensor

Environmental Sensor

Optical Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Motion Sensor

Others

By Application:

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global IoT Smart Sensors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.IoT Smart Sensors Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.IoT Smart Sensors Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.IoT Smart Sensors Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market Dynamics

3.1.IoT Smart Sensors Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.IoT Smart Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Pressure Sensor

5.4.2.Environmental Sensor

5.4.3.Optical Sensor

5.4.4.Chemical Sensor

5.4.5.Motion Sensor

5.4.6.Others

Chapter 6.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

….continued

