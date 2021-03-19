Global IoT Smart Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global IoT Smart Sensors Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market has been facing challenges because of temporary shutdown of manufacturing and distribution channel across the world. Smart sensor is a device that takes input from physical environment and uses built-in computing resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and process data before passing it on. Smart sensors are highly reliable, less expensive, high performance and scalability and used extensively for IOT (Internet of Things) which transmits data through available network. The IoT sensors offer a wide range of application in tracking, security, safety and detecting in different industries such as automotive, development of smart cities, mining industry, electronics and consumables industry applications. The increased use of sensors in IoT devices and other applications, growth in internet penetration rate, high demand for connected and wearables devices are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in November 2019, Honewell Inc launched Honeywell Smart Home Security System.The Honeywell Smart Home Security System features indoor and outdoor sensors and motion viewers that can alert users if users doors or windows are opened. However, data security concerns is the major factor restraining the growth of global IoT Smart Sensors market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global IoT Smart Sensors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Robert Bosch GmbH, or Bosch
Honeywell International Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Infineon Technologies AG
Analog Devices, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Texas Instruments (TI)
InvenSense Inc.
Silicon Laboratories, Inc.
ABB Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Pressure Sensor
Environmental Sensor
Optical Sensor
Chemical Sensor
Motion Sensor
Others
By Application:
Smart Home & Wearables
Smart Energy
Smart Security
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global IoT Smart Sensors Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1.Executive Summary
1.1.Market Snapshot
1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1.IoT Smart Sensors Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2.IoT Smart Sensors Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3.IoT Smart Sensors Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.Key Trends
1.4.Estimation Methodology
1.5.Research Assumption
Chapter 2.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market Definition and Scope
2.1.Objective of the Study
2.2.Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1.Scope of the Study
2.2.2.Industry Evolution
2.3.Years Considered for the Study
2.4.Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market Dynamics
3.1.IoT Smart Sensors Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1.Market Drivers
3.1.2.Market Challenges
3.1.3.Market Opportunities
Chapter 4.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market: Industry Analysis
4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2.PEST Analysis
4.2.1.Political
4.2.2.Economical
4.2.3.Social
4.2.4.Technological
4.3.Investment Adoption Model
4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market, by Type
5.1.Market Snapshot
5.2.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4.IoT Smart Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1.Pressure Sensor
5.4.2.Environmental Sensor
5.4.3.Optical Sensor
5.4.4.Chemical Sensor
5.4.5.Motion Sensor
5.4.6.Others
Chapter 6.Global IoT Smart Sensors Market, by Application
6.1.Market Snapshot
….continued
