Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market is valued approximately at USD 20.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market are facing challenges because temporary shutdown of manufacturing and industrial sector as well as government protocols to stay at home. A video surveillance system captures images and videos that can be stored, compressed, or sent over communication networks. The advancements made by machine learning, rising adoption of artificial intelligence for video surveillance and VSaaS, Rise in transition from analog to IP surveillance cameras, integration of IoT in surveillance cameras and rise in need of safety in high-risk areas are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in April 2019, Axis Communications AB launched Axis A8207-VE network video door station, an all in one product combining video surveillance, door communication and an integrated RFID (radio frequency identification) reader for access control in a single, easy to manage device. However, high investment and lack of professional expertise in handling IP cameras is the major factor restraining the growth of global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Avigilon (Motorola Solutions)

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems GMBH (Robert Bosch GMBH)

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

D-Link Corporation

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell Security (Honeywell International Inc.)

The Infinova Group

Panasonic Corporation

Pelco (Schneider Electric)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Cloud-Based Solutions

Services

By Application:

Banking & Financial Sector

Retail

Government & Higher Security

Manufacturing & Corporate

Residential

Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Dynamics

3.1.IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Hardware

5.4.2.Software

5.4.3.Cloud-Based Solutions

….continued

