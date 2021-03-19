Global IT Sourcing Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global IT Sourcing Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The IT sourcing is rising and intensifying at a considerable tempo. The information generation (IT) subcontracting is mainly cited the sub-contracting of operations or to observe the assets outdoor a corporation for all or a discrete portion of an IT function which do no longer demand much of technical capabilities. the quick term backing or the less expensive rates on easy assignment are the primary reasons why corporates functioning in the latest situation outsource paintings. The Outsourcing system enables the staffing flexibility for a company along with allow them to bring in extra sources as and when favored & similarly release them whilst they are performed, for that reason nourishing the cyclic or seasonal requirement. The global outbreak of COVID-19 impacts adversely towards the growth of IT sourcing market due to the announcement of lockdown, shutdowns of many industries and organizations across the globe. Thus, it impacts in slow down in various business processing and therefore limited the requirement of sourcing in various organizations. Whereas, as outsourcing is gaining significant growth due to the commendable offering such as lower cost, increased efficiency, access to scarce skills or resources, lower ongoing investment in internal infrastructure and access to innovation, intellectual property. Thus, rapid growth in outsourcing sector globally is attributing towards the lucrative growth opportunity for the market. For instance: as per Statista, in 2016, the outsourcing market is valued at over USD 76.9 billion and is increased to USD 92.5 billion till 2018. Hence, rapid growth in outsourcing industry is accelerating the growth of market over the forecast years. In addition, rising growth in Information technology sectors across the globe in every end-use industry is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, hidden cost associated with IT sourcing is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global IT Sourcing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in Information technology industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in outsourcing sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the IT Sourcing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

CA Technologies

HP Corporation

Quality Systems, Inc

SYNNEX Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Service offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Software Development

Web Development

Application Support and Management

Help Desk

Database Development and Management

Telecommunication

By End-User:

Government

BFSI

Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global IT Sourcing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. IT Sourcing Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. IT Sourcing Market, by Service, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. IT Sourcing Market, by End-user, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global IT Sourcing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global IT Sourcing Market Dynamics

3.1. IT Sourcing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global IT Sourcing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

….continued

