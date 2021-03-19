Global K 12 Education Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global K 12 Education Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. K-12 is the term commonly used for talking about a person’s first 13 years of schooling before entering university. It is also called as Elementary and Secondary education of a student. At the age of five- or six-years Elementary education starts. And the education of student between the ages of 12 to 18 is defined as the Secondary education. Elementary education is generally taking place in primary school. After primary school, secondary education takes place in high school. It can be further segmented into junior high and senior high education. Whereas, the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe, various economies announced lockdown due to which teachers are opting for online & digital medium for taking lectures . Also, the rapid growth in online education & technological innovation and advancement adopted in education sector across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per the study of Shift Disruptive E-learning, e-learning requires 40-60% less employee time compared to the traditional classroom setting, 25-60% of increase in retention rates compared to classroom learning which is 8-10%. Also, according to the World Education Services, the global e-learning market is expected to grow till USD 331 billion by 2025 with the rise in Massive Open online courses (MOOC) from 6850 in 2016 to 9400 in 2017 and According to the Holon IQ, the artificial intelligence based educational technology expenditure is on 2018 was USD 0.8 billion in 2018 and projected to USD 6.1 billion till 2025. Also, the robotics-based technology is USD 1.3 billion and expected to grow USD 3.1 billion till 2025. However, increasing cost of Higher education are the factors hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global K 12 Education market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the adoption of advance technologies and innovation in education sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as favorable government initiatives and increasing adoption of online learning initiative in educational sectors in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the K 12 Education market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Chungdahm Learning

Dell

Educomp Solutions Ltd

Next Education India Pvt Ltd

Samsung

TAL Education Group

Tata Class Edge

Adobe Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

IBM Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Public K-12 Education

Private K-12 Education

Online K-12 Education

By Application:

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global K 12 Education Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. K 12 Education Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. K 12 Education Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. K 12 Education Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global K 12 Education Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global K 12 Education Market Dynamics

3.1. K 12 Education Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global K 12 Education Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global K 12 Education Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global K 12 Education Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global K 12 Education Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. K 12 Education Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Public K-12 Education

5.4.2. Private K-12 Education

5.4.3. Online K-12 Education

Chapter 6. Global K 12 Education Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

….continued

