Global Mainframe Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Mainframe Market is valued approximately USD 2278 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Mainframes are data servers intended to process up to 1 trillion web transactions at a daily basis with the greatest levels of reliability and security. Mainframes are used with the large organizations for critical applications that entail high volumes of data processing. These systems are recognized for their substantial amount of storage and processing power. The mainframe software and hardware products are considered ideal for escalating number of transactions and data sets as they have abilities to allocate massive numbers of users and applications to retrieve the same data between each other instantaneously without any intrusion. The rise in pressure on different businesses to manage a greater volume of data, and variety of transactions due to ongoing trend of digitization and the development of IoT landscape are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. according to the study conducted by World Payment Report in 2018, the non-cash transactions volumes grew at 10.1% in 2016 to 482.6 billion across the world. Similarly, several studies also revealed that most of the retailers says 18 of the top 25 retailers have initiated to host their core business support systems and applications on mainframes. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Recently, in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, much of the critical infrastructure that requires mainframes, such as governments, banking, retail, and other major industries are affecting, thus demand for mainframes is substantially decline. Therefore, this factor has resulted in the changing dynamics of these market spaces. However, lack of skilled professionals is also the major factors hampering the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Mainframe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of mainframe solution in industry verticals, along with the presence of significant number of market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the rise in IT spending among government and financial organizations in the developing countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies

Compuware Corporation

Dell EMC

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Unisys Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Z Systems

GS Series

Others

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Travel & Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Mainframe Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Mainframe Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Mainframe Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Mainframe Market, by Industry Vertical, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Mainframe Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Mainframe Market Dynamics

3.1. Mainframe Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Mainframe Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Mainframe Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Mainframe Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Mainframe Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Mainframe Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Z Systems

5.4.2. GS Series

….continued

