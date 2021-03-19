All news

Global MCPA Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global MCPA Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

MCPA is an herbicide in the phenoxy or phenoxyacetic acid family used for post-emergence selective control of broadleaf weeds.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6244664-mcpa-market-in-thailand-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook

MCPA (2-methyl-4-chlorophenoxyacetic acid), pure compound is a brown-colored powder. MCPA has been extensively used in agriculture to control broad-leaf weeds as a growth regulator primarily in pasture and cereal crops field since 1945. The mode of action of MCPA appears to be similar to auxins, which are growth hormone that naturally exist in plants. Overdose application of MCPA acts as an herbicide and results abnormal growth.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of MCPA in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand MCPA Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand MCPA Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Thailand MCPA Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand MCPA Market 2019 (%)

The global MCPA market was valued at 215.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 252.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. While the MCPA market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MCPA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on MCPA production and consumption in Thailand

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-genomics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-12

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand MCPA Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Thailand MCPA Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Active Ingredient: Below 600

Active Ingredient: Above 600

 

Thailand MCPA Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Thailand MCPA Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cereals

Hemp Crops

Urban Lawns and Pastures

Others

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-animal-peptone-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total MCPA Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total MCPA Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand MCPA Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Thailand MCPA Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nufarm

Corteva Agriscience

ChemChina

Bayer

Qiaochang Agricultural Group

Genfarm

Jiangsu Runhaijia Biotechnology

Albaugh

FMC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MCPA Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France MCPA Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Digital Insulation Testers Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Yokogawa Electric,Hioki, Fluke, OMEGA Engineering, FLIR Systems, Megger, Kyoritsu

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Digital Insulation Testers Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Digital Insulation Testers Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with valuable information […]
All news

Global Aerial Imagery Market Top Players 2026: EagleView Technologies, Fugro, GeoVantage, Digital Aerial Solutions, Google etc.

anita_adroit

Global Aerial Imagery Market: Introduction The report is an agile, wholesome, comprehensive, and professional expert guide to propel investigative detailing of the market, highlighting crucial touchpoints such as geographical growth propositions, vendor activities, technological milestones as well as other auxiliary developments that collectively profess of a suitable growth curve in Global Aerial Imagery Market . […]
All news

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market 2021 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: AKZO NOBEL, PPG INDUSTRIES, JOTUN, HEMPEL, CHUGOKU MARINE, SHERWIN-WILLIAMS, NIPPON PAINTS, KANSAI PAINT, RPM INTERNATIONAL, BERGER PAINTS, SHALIMAR PAINTS, BASF, DULUXGROUP, GRAUER & WEIL, SAMHWA PAINTS, YUNG CHI PAINT & VARNISH, Plc, HELLAY Australia pty. Ltd., Steggall Nutrition pty Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Glass Flake Coatings Market is anticipated to discover Robust Growth by 2026. This report focuses on the leading key players with global perspective with a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Glass Flake Coatings Industry. Glass Flake Coatings market research report provides important market strategies and Latest trends with discussion of market consumption, major drivers, […]