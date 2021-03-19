All news

Global MCPA Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

MCPA is an herbicide in the phenoxy or phenoxyacetic acid family used for post-emergence selective control of broadleaf weeds.

MCPA (2-methyl-4-chlorophenoxyacetic acid), pure compound is a brown-colored powder. MCPA has been extensively used in agriculture to control broad-leaf weeds as a growth regulator primarily in pasture and cereal crops field since 1945. The mode of action of MCPA appears to be similar to auxins, which are growth hormone that naturally exist in plants. Overdose application of MCPA acts as an herbicide and results abnormal growth.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of MCPA in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia MCPA Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia MCPA Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Southeast Asia MCPA Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia MCPA Market 2019 (%)

The global MCPA market was valued at 215.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 252.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. While the MCPA market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MCPA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on MCPA production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia MCPA Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Southeast Asia MCPA Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Active Ingredient: Below 600

Active Ingredient: Above 600

Southeast Asia MCPA Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Southeast Asia MCPA Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cereals

Hemp Crops

Urban Lawns and Pastures

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total MCPA Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total MCPA Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia MCPA Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Southeast Asia MCPA Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nufarm

Corteva Agriscience

ChemChina

Bayer

Qiaochang Agricultural Group

Genfarm

Jiangsu Runhaijia Biotechnology

Albaugh

FMC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MCPA Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France MCPA Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

………..Continued

