Global Menswear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Menswear saw a decline in current value terms in 2020. The mandated closure of shopping malls and retail stores during the first two quarters of the year negatively affected menswear sales. Consumers were reluctant to leave their homes out of fear of contagion and curfew was in place which further discouraged consumers from going out. Moreover, working from home, there was no need to dress formally and men opted for a more casual, comfortable style at home, affecting men’s suits, jackets and coa…

Euromonitor International’s Menswear in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Men’s Nightwear, Men’s Outerwear, Men’s Swimwear, Men’s Underwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Menswear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion and remote work negatively affect menswear
Pandemic generated further momentum for e-commerce
Arafa Holding’s Concrete brand receives widespread promotional support
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Menswear anticipated to witness a recovery as the economy stabilises
Cheap unbranded products strong and growing as consumers seek value for money
Private label menswear offers appealing value for money in price-sensitive environment
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Menswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Menswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020

