Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The key story of 2016 was the official relaunch of Pampers by Tehran Bouran Co (subsidiary of Procter & Gamble in Iran). The brand, which had been discontinued due to international sanctions, became available again and its presence had a major impact on the competitive environment in 2016. It is important to note that per capita use of nappies/diapers among children aged 0-36 months is still relatively low at 500 units per baby, compared to developed countries, showing extreme potential for napp…

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Zarin Seloloz Co in Tissue and Hygiene (iran)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Zarin Seloloz Co: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Zarin Seloloz Co: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

 

 

