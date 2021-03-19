Global Ozokerite Wax Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report studies the Ozokerite Wax market, Ozokerite or ozocerite, archaically referred to as earthwax or earth wax, which can be used in: Polishes (Leather, Automobile), Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, and Lotions), Adhesives, and Printing Inks. This report focuses on the natural origin Ozokerite Wax. It doesn’t cover the products from blends of paraffin and microcrystalline waxes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ozokerite Wax in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Ozokerite Wax Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Ozokerite Wax Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Japan Ozokerite Wax Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Ozokerite Wax Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ozokerite Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of

production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ozokerite Wax production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Ozokerite Wax Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Ozokerite Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

>90 °C

80-90 °C

70-80 °C

<70 °C

Japan Ozokerite Wax Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Ozokerite Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polishes (Leather, Automobile)

Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, Lotions)

Other Uses (Adhesives, Printing Inks)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Japan Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Strahl & Pitsch

Koster Keune

Poth Hille

Nanyang Energy Chemical

Beijing LIKANGWEIYE

WAXOILS Pvt Ltd

ParaLight LLC

Frank B. Ross

M/S Bhakti Petrochem

Carmel

