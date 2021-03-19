Global Ozokerite Wax Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report studies the Ozokerite Wax market, Ozokerite or ozocerite, archaically referred to as earthwax or earth wax, which can be used in: Polishes (Leather, Automobile), Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, and Lotions), Adhesives, and Printing Inks. This report focuses on the natural origin Ozokerite Wax. It doesn’t cover the products from blends of paraffin and microcrystalline waxes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ozokerite Wax in Southeast Asia, including the

following market information:

Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ozokerite Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ozokerite Wax production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

>90 °C

80-90 °C

70-80 °C

<70 °C

Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polishes (Leather, Automobile)

Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, Lotions)

Other Uses (Adhesives, Printing Inks)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Strahl & Pitsch

Koster Keune

Poth Hille

Nanyang Energy Chemical

Beijing LIKANGWEIYE

WAXOILS Pvt Ltd

ParaLight LLC

Frank B. Ross

M/S Bhakti Petrochem

Carmel

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ozokerite Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ozokerite Wax Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ozokerite Wax Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Ozokerite Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ozokerite Wax Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Ozokerite Wax Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ozokerite Wax Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 >90 °C

4.1.3 80-90 °C

4.1.4 70-80 °C

4.1.5 <70 °C

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Polishes (Leather, Automobile)

5.1.3 Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, Lotions)

5.1.4 Other Uses (Adhesives, Printing Inks)

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Ozokerite Wax Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Strahl & Pitsch

6.1.1 Strahl & Pitsch Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Strahl & Pitsch Business Overview

6.1.3 Strahl & Pitsch Ozokerite Wax Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Strahl & Pitsch Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Strahl & Pitsch Key News

6.2 Koster Keune

6.2.1 Koster Keune Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Koster Keune Business Overview

….….Continued

