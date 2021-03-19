Global Ozokerite Wax Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report studies the Ozokerite Wax market, Ozokerite or ozocerite, archaically referred to as earthwax or earth wax, which can be used in: Polishes (Leather, Automobile), Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, and Lotions), Adhesives, and Printing Inks. This report focuses on the natural origin Ozokerite Wax. It doesn’t cover the products from blends of paraffin and microcrystalline waxes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ozokerite Wax in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ozokerite Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of

production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ozokerite Wax production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

>90 °C

80-90 °C

70-80 °C

<70 °C

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polishes (Leather, Automobile)

Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, Lotions)

Other Uses (Adhesives, Printing Inks)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Strahl & Pitsch

Koster Keune

Poth Hille

Nanyang Energy Chemical

Beijing LIKANGWEIYE

WAXOILS Pvt Ltd

ParaLight LLC

Frank B. Ross

M/S Bhakti Petrochem

Carmel

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ozokerite Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Ozokerite Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ozokerite Wax Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Ozokerite Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Ozokerite Wax Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ozokerite Wax Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Ozokerite Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ozokerite Wax Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Ozokerite Wax Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ozokerite Wax Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 >90 °C

4.1.3 80-90 °C

4.1.4 70-80 °C

4.1.5 <70 °C

4.2 By Type – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Polishes (Leather, Automobile)

5.1.3 Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, Lotions)

5.1.4 Other Uses (Adhesives, Printing Inks)

5.2 By Application – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Ozokerite Wax Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Strahl & Pitsch

6.1.1 Strahl & Pitsch Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Strahl & Pitsch Business Overview

6.1.3 Strahl & Pitsch Ozokerite Wax Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Strahl & Pitsch Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Strahl & Pitsch Key News

6.2 Koster Keune

6.2.1 Koster Keune Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Koster Keune Business Overview

6.2.3 Koster Keune Ozokerite Wax Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Koster Keune Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Koster Keune Key News

6.3 Poth Hille

6.3.1 Poth Hille Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Poth Hille Business Overview

6.3.3 Poth Hille Ozokerite Wax Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Poth Hille Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Poth Hille Key News

6.4 Nanyang Energy Chemical

6.4.1 Nanyang Energy Chemical Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Nanyang Energy Chemical Business Overview

6.4.3 Nanyang Energy Chemical Ozokerite Wax Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nanyang Energy Chemical Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Nanyang Energy Chemical Key News

6.5 Beijing LIKANGWEIYE

6.5.1 Beijing LIKANGWEIYE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Beijing LIKANGWEIYE Business Overview

6.5.3 Beijing LIKANGWEIYE Ozokerite Wax Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Beijing LIKANGWEIYE Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Beijing LIKANGWEIYE Key News

6.6 WAXOILS Pvt Ltd

6.6.1 WAXOILS Pvt Ltd Corporate Summary

6.6.2 WAXOILS Pvt Ltd Business Overview

6.6.3 WAXOILS Pvt Ltd Ozokerite Wax Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 WAXOILS Pvt Ltd Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 WAXOILS Pvt Ltd Key News

6.7 ParaLight LLC

6.6.1 ParaLight LLC Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ParaLight LLC Business Overview

6.6.3 ParaLight LLC Ozokerite Wax Major Product Offerings

….….Continued

