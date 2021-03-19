Global Part Feeders Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Parts feeders are machines that orient parts so that robots or other automated processes can capture and use or package the parts or components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Part Feeders in US, including the following market information:

US Part Feeders Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Part Feeders Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

US Part Feeders Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Part Feeders Market 2019 (%)

The global Part Feeders market was valued at 197.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 228.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. While the Part Feeders market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Part Feeders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Part Feeders production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Part Feeders Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Part Feeders Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Vibratory Bowl Feeder

Flexible Parts Feeder

Centrifugal Parts Feeder

Others

US Part Feeders Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Part Feeders Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Consumer Electronics and Semiconductors

Consumer Goods

General Manufacturing

Automotive

Medical

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Part Feeders Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Part Feeders Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Part Feeders Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US Part Feeders Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Weber Schraubautomaten GmbH

Afag Automation

RNA Automation

ATS Automation

Graco

Vibromatic

DEPRAG

NTN

Hoosier Feeder Company

TAD

Automation Devices, Inc

Fortville Feeders, In

Asyril

Flexfactory

Moorfeed Corp

ORIENTECH

IKS

AGR Automation Ltd

FlexiBowl

Revo Integration

Flexomation

DB-Automation

ARS

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Part Feeders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Part Feeders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Part Feeders Overall Market Size

2.1 US Part Feeders Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Part Feeders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Part Feeders Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Part Feeders Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Part Feeders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Part Feeders Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Part Feeders Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Part Feeders Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Part Feeders Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Part Feeders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Part Feeders Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Part Feeders Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Part Feeders Companies

….continued

