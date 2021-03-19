Global Part Feeders Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Parts feeders are machines that orient parts so that robots or other automated processes can capture and use or package the parts or components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Part Feeders in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Part Feeders Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Part Feeders Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Italy Part Feeders Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Part Feeders Market 2019 (%)

The global Part Feeders market was valued at 197.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 228.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. While the Part Feeders market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Part Feeders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Part Feeders production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Part Feeders Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Italy Part Feeders Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Vibratory Bowl Feeder

Flexible Parts Feeder

Centrifugal Parts Feeder

Others

Italy Part Feeders Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Italy Part Feeders Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Consumer Electronics and Semiconductors

Consumer Goods

General Manufacturing

Automotive

Medical

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Part Feeders Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Part Feeders Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Part Feeders Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Italy Part Feeders Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Weber Schraubautomaten GmbH

Afag Automation

RNA Automation

ATS Automation

Graco

Vibromatic

DEPRAG

NTN

Hoosier Feeder Company

TAD

Automation Devices, Inc

Fortville Feeders, In

Asyril

Flexfactory

Moorfeed Corp

ORIENTECH

IKS

AGR Automation Ltd

FlexiBowl

Revo Integration

Flexomation

DB-Automation

ARS

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Part Feeders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Part Feeders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Part Feeders Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Part Feeders Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Part Feeders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Part Feeders Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Part Feeders Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Part Feeders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Part Feeders Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Part Feeders Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Part Feeders Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Part Feeders Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Part Feeders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Part Feeders Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Part Feeders Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Part Feeders Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Part Feeders Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Vibratory Bowl Feeder

4.1.3 Flexible Parts Feeder

4.1.4 Centrifugal Parts Feeder

4.1.5 Others

….continued

