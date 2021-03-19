All news

Global Part Feeders Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Parts feeders are machines that orient parts so that robots or other automated processes can capture and use or package the parts or components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Part Feeders in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Part Feeders Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Part Feeders Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Japan Part Feeders Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Part Feeders Market 2019 (%)
The global Part Feeders market was valued at 197.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 228.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. While the Part Feeders market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Part Feeders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Part Feeders production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Part Feeders Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Japan Part Feeders Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Vibratory Bowl Feeder
Flexible Parts Feeder
Centrifugal Parts Feeder
Others

Japan Part Feeders Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Japan Part Feeders Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Consumer Electronics and Semiconductors
Consumer Goods
General Manufacturing
Automotive
Medical
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Part Feeders Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Part Feeders Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Part Feeders Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total Japan Part Feeders Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Weber Schraubautomaten GmbH
Afag Automation
RNA Automation
ATS Automation
Graco
Vibromatic
DEPRAG
NTN
Hoosier Feeder Company
TAD
Automation Devices, Inc
Fortville Feeders, In
Asyril
Flexfactory
Moorfeed Corp
ORIENTECH
IKS
AGR Automation Ltd
FlexiBowl
Revo Integration
Flexomation
DB-Automation
ARS

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Part Feeders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Part Feeders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Part Feeders Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Part Feeders Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Part Feeders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Part Feeders Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Part Feeders Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Part Feeders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Part Feeders Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Part Feeders Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan Part Feeders Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Part Feeders Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers Part Feeders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Part Feeders Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Part Feeders Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Part Feeders Companies

 

….continued

