Global Particle Measuring Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A particle counter is a sophisticated monitoring instrument that counts the amount of particulate contamination. It can be used to detect contaminants from the air, a surface or a liquid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Particle Measuring Systems in China, including the following market information:

China Particle Measuring Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Particle Measuring Systems Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Particle Measuring Systems Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Particle Measuring Systems Market 2019 (%)

The global Particle Measuring Systems market was valued at 265.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 311.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Particle Measuring Systems market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Particle Measuring Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Particle Measuring Systems production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Particle Measuring Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Particle Measuring Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Handheld Type

Portable Type

Remote Type

The first main kind is Handheld Type, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 46.03% in 2018.Another main kind is Portable Type, for many companies, Portable Type is attractive because of the market consumption need in the future. The Portable Type share the rest 39.85% market share in 2018.The rest kind is Remote Type and it hold a lower share in global market, which accounts for about 14.27% in 2018.

China Particle Measuring Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Particle Measuring Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Food and Beverage

Aerospace & Defense

From the application of particle measuring Systems, Medical & Pharmaceutica applications are the most extensive, accounting for 39.79% in 2018. followed by electronics, accounting for 29.79%, and the least for Aerospace and Defense applications.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Particle Measuring Systems

Rion

Beckman Coulter

Met One

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

TSI Inc

PAMAS

Spectro Scientific

Grimm Aerosol Technik

STAUFF

Climet Instruments Company

Kanomax

Suzhou Sujing

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Particle Measuring Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Particle Measuring Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Particle Measuring Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 China Particle Measuring Systems Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Particle Measuring Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Particle Measuring Systems Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Particle Measuring Systems Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Particle Measuring Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Particle Measuring Systems Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Particle Measuring Systems Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Particle Measuring Systems Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Particle Measuring Systems Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Particle Measuring Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Particle Measuring Systems Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Particle Measuring Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Particle Measuring Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Particle Measuring Systems Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Handheld Type

4.1.3 Portable Type

