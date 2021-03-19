All news

Global Particle Measuring Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A particle counter is a sophisticated monitoring instrument that counts the amount of particulate contamination. It can be used to detect contaminants from the air, a surface or a liquid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Particle Measuring Systems in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Particle Measuring Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Particle Measuring Systems Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Germany Particle Measuring Systems Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Particle Measuring Systems Market 2019 (%)
The global Particle Measuring Systems market was valued at 265.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 311.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Particle Measuring Systems market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Particle Measuring Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Particle Measuring Systems production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Particle Measuring Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Germany Particle Measuring Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Handheld Type
Portable Type
Remote Type
The first main kind is Handheld Type, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 46.03% in 2018.Another main kind is Portable Type, for many companies, Portable Type is attractive because of the market consumption need in the future. The Portable Type share the rest 39.85% market share in 2018.The rest kind is Remote Type and it hold a lower share in global market, which accounts for about 14.27% in 2018.

Germany Particle Measuring Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Germany Particle Measuring Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Medical & Pharmaceutical
Electronics
Food and Beverage
Aerospace & Defense
From the application of particle measuring Systems, Medical & Pharmaceutica applications are the most extensive, accounting for 39.79% in 2018. followed by electronics, accounting for 29.79%, and the least for Aerospace and Defense applications.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Germany Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Particle Measuring Systems
Rion
Beckman Coulter
Met One
Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions
TSI Inc
PAMAS
Spectro Scientific
Grimm Aerosol Technik
STAUFF
Climet Instruments Company
Kanomax
Suzhou Sujing

