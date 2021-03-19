All news

Global Particle Measuring Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A particle counter is a sophisticated monitoring instrument that counts the amount of particulate contamination. It can be used to detect contaminants from the air, a surface or a liquid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Particle Measuring Systems in India, including the following market information:
India Particle Measuring Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Particle Measuring Systems Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
India Particle Measuring Systems Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Particle Measuring Systems Market 2019 (%)
The global Particle Measuring Systems market was valued at 265.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 311.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Particle Measuring Systems market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Particle Measuring Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Particle Measuring Systems production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Particle Measuring Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Particle Measuring Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Handheld Type
Portable Type
Remote Type
The first main kind is Handheld Type, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 46.03% in 2018.Another main kind is Portable Type, for many companies, Portable Type is attractive because of the market consumption need in the future. The Portable Type share the rest 39.85% market share in 2018.The rest kind is Remote Type and it hold a lower share in global market, which accounts for about 14.27% in 2018.

India Particle Measuring Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Particle Measuring Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Medical & Pharmaceutical
Electronics
Food and Beverage
Aerospace & Defense
From the application of particle measuring Systems, Medical & Pharmaceutica applications are the most extensive, accounting for 39.79% in 2018. followed by electronics, accounting for 29.79%, and the least for Aerospace and Defense applications.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total India Particle Measuring Systems Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Particle Measuring Systems
Rion
Beckman Coulter
Met One
Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions
TSI Inc
PAMAS
Spectro Scientific
Grimm Aerosol Technik
STAUFF
Climet Instruments Company
Kanomax
Suzhou Sujing

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Particle Measuring Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Particle Measuring Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Particle Measuring Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 India Particle Measuring Systems Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Particle Measuring Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Particle Measuring Systems Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Particle Measuring Systems Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Particle Measuring Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Particle Measuring Systems Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Particle Measuring Systems Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Particle Measuring Systems Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

 

….continued

