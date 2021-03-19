All news

Global PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

PCM, Pre-coated metal, is a kind of composite material which is coated with the organic paint.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PCM (Pre-coated Metal) in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)
South Korea PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market 2019 (%)
The global PCM (Pre-coated Metal) market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the PCM (Pre-coated Metal) market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PCM (Pre-coated Metal) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PCM (Pre-coated Metal) production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)
South Korea PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
UV-reactive PCM
Inkjet PCM
Others

South Korea PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)
South Korea PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Washing Machine
Refrigerator
Air Conditioning
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Total South Korea PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Shenzhen Welmetal
Shandong Guanzhou
Jiangsu Liba Enterprise
Zhaojian Metal Product
HBIS Steel
Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial
Zhuhai Speedbird
Suzhou Yangtze New Materials
Hesheng Special Material
YSS (Hefei)
East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year

….continued

