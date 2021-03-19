All news

Global PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

PCM, Pre-coated metal, is a kind of composite material which is coated with the organic paint.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PCM (Pre-coated Metal) in UK, including the following market information:
UK PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)
UK PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)
Top Five Competitors in UK PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market 2019 (%)
The global PCM (Pre-coated Metal) market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the PCM (Pre-coated Metal) market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PCM (Pre-coated Metal) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PCM (Pre-coated Metal) production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)
UK PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
UV-reactive PCM
Inkjet PCM
Others

UK PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)
UK PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Washing Machine
Refrigerator
Air Conditioning
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Total UK PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Shenzhen Welmetal
Shandong Guanzhou
Jiangsu Liba Enterprise
Zhaojian Metal Product
HBIS Steel
Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial
Zhuhai Speedbird
Suzhou Yangtze New Materials
Hesheng Special Material
YSS (Hefei)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

