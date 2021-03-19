Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market is valued approximately at USD 73.66 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Phosphorous is a combustible non-metal found in two allotropic forms white and red phosphorous. Phosphoric acid, phosphorus oxychloride, phosphorus pentachloride, phosphorous acid, sodium hypophosphite, phosphorus tribromide, triethyl phosphate and tributyl phosphate among others are the derivatives of Phosphorus. Several pyrotechnic applications utilize elementary phosphorus including projectiles and fireworks. It is also used in the metallurgical industry for formation of metallic alloys like phosphorous brass and for manufacturing insecticides. Moreover, the derivatives such as phosphoric acid is used in cleaning of metals as phosphatizing agent and also as an additive in certain drinks. However, the element has dominant use in fertilizers as it is an important plant nutrient and is often used as limiting nutrient for several crops. Hence the extensive use of fertilizers for increase in crop yield along with increase in demand for water treatment has led the adoption of Phosphorus & Derivatives across the forecast period. As per Statista, investments in the residential water treatment appliances in Italy increased from USD 5.75 million in 2016 to USD 6.3 million in 2017 and to USD 6.51 million in 2018. Moreover, the city of Houston invested USD 1.5 billion increasing its water capacity of area will rise to 320 MGD with the implementation of the project. The Water Purification Plant Expansion venture includes construction of pump station, treatment facilties and ground storage tanks. This increases the utilization of Phosphorous and its derivatives for water treatment. However, deteriorating quality of phosphate rock and stringent regulations on usage of phosphates in detergents and conservations of resources hinder the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, the use of the element in batteries for electric vehicles such as rechargeable lithium iron phosphate batteries present potential growth opportunities to the market.

The regional analysis of global Phosphorus & Derivatives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to agriculture being the main occupation in the country like India which extensively uses fertilizers for crop yield. Moreover, the increasing government initiatives for water treatment in China, Japan India further fuel the market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as China taking the lead in manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles whose demand is to exponentially grow during the forecast period would create lucrative growth prospects for the Phosphorus & Derivatives market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agrium Inc. (Canada)

OCP S.A. (Africa)

Mosaic Co (U.S)

Eurochem (Russia)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Akron OAO (Russia)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

United Phosphorus Limited (India).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Ammonium Phosphates

Industrial Phosphates

Purified Phosphoric Acid

Phosphorus Chloride

Phosphorus Pentoxide

Phosphorus Pentasulfide

By Application:

Fertilizers

Detergents

Food Industry

Water Treatment Chemicals

Metal Finishing

Flame Retardant Material

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Phosphorus & Derivatives Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Phosphorus & Derivatives Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Phosphorus & Derivatives Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Dynamics

3.1. Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

….continued

