Global Photoinitiators Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoinitiators in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Photoinitiators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Photoinitiators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Thailand Photoinitiators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Photoinitiators Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photoinitiators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Photoinitiators production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Photoinitiators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Thailand Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Free-radical Type Photoinitiator
Cationic Type Photoinitiator

Thailand Photoinitiators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Thailand Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Paints
Inks
Adhesives
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020

(Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Thailand Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
IGM Resins
Tianjin Jiuri New Materials
BASF
Lambson
Arkema
DBC
NewSun
Eutec
Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials
Tronly
Hongtai Chemical
Jinkangtai Chemical
Polynaisse
Hubei Gurun

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photoinitiators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Photoinitiators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Photoinitiators Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Photoinitiators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Photoinitiators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Photoinitiators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photoinitiators Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Photoinitiators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Photoinitiators Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Photoinitiators Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Photoinitiators Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photoinitiators Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Photoinitiators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Photoinitiators Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Photoinitiators Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Free-radical Type Photoinitiator
4.1.3 Cationic Type Photoinitiator
4.2 By Type – Thailand Photoinitiators Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Photoinitiators Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Photoinitiators Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Photoinitiators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Thailand Photoinitiators Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Photoinitiators Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Photoinitiators Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Photoinitiators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Thailand Photoinitiators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Photoinitiators Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Paints
5.1.3 Inks
5.1.4 Adhesives
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – Thailand Photoinitiators Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Photoinitiators Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Photoinitiators Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Photoinitiators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Thailand Photoinitiators Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Photoinitiators Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Photoinitiators Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Photoinitiators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Thailand Photoinitiators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 IGM Resins
6.1.1 IGM Resins Corporate Summary
6.1.2 IGM Resins Business Overview
6.1.3 IGM Resins Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 IGM Resins Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.1.5 IGM Resins Key News
6.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials
6.2.1 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Business Overview
6.2.3 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Key News
6.3 BASF
6.3.1 BASF Corporate Summary
6.3.2 BASF Business Overview
6.3.3 BASF Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.3.5 BASF Key News
6.4 Lambson
6.4.1 Lambson Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Lambson Business Overview
6.4.3 Lambson Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Lambson Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Lambson Key News
6.5 Arkema
6.5.1 Arkema Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Arkema Business Overview
6.5.3 Arkema Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Arkema Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Arkema Key News
6.6 DBC
6.6.1 DBC Corporate Summary
6.6.2 DBC Business Overview
6.6.3 DBC Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 DBC Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.6.5 DBC Key News
6.7 NewSun
6.6.1 NewSun Corporate Summary
6.6.2 NewSun Business Overview
6.6.3 NewSun Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 NewSun Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

