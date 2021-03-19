All news

Global Photoinitiators Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoinitiators in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Photoinitiators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Photoinitiators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Malaysia Photoinitiators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Photoinitiators Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photoinitiators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of

production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Photoinitiators production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Photoinitiators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Malaysia Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Free-radical Type Photoinitiator
Cationic Type Photoinitiator

Malaysia Photoinitiators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Malaysia Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Paints
Inks
Adhesives
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Malaysia Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
IGM Resins
Tianjin Jiuri New Materials
BASF
Lambson
Arkema
DBC
NewSun
Eutec
Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials
Tronly
Hongtai Chemical
Jinkangtai Chemical
Polynaisse
Hubei Gurun

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photoinitiators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Photoinitiators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Photoinitiators Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Photoinitiators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Photoinitiators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Photoinitiators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photoinitiators Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Photoinitiators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Photoinitiators Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia Photoinitiators Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Malaysia Photoinitiators Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photoinitiators Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Photoinitiators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Players in Malaysia
3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Photoinitiators Companies
3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Photoinitiators Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Free-radical Type Photoinitiator
4.1.3 Cationic Type Photoinitiator
4.2 By Type – Malaysia Photoinitiators Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Photoinitiators Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Photoinitiators Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Photoinitiators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Malaysia Photoinitiators Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Photoinitiators Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Photoinitiators Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Photoinitiators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Malaysia Photoinitiators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Photoinitiators Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Paints
5.1.3 Inks
5.1.4 Adhesives
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – Malaysia Photoinitiators Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Photoinitiators Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Photoinitiators Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Photoinitiators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Malaysia Photoinitiators Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Photoinitiators Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Photoinitiators Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Photoinitiators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Malaysia Photoinitiators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 IGM Resins
6.1.1 IGM Resins Corporate Summary
6.1.2 IGM Resins Business Overview
6.1.3 IGM Resins Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 IGM Resins Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 IGM Resins Key News
6.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials
6.2.1 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Business Overview
6.2.3 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Key News
6.3 BASF
6.3.1 BASF Corporate Summary
6.3.2 BASF Business Overview
6.3.3 BASF Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.3.5 BASF Key News
6.4 Lambson
6.4.1 Lambson Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Lambson Business Overview
6.4.3 Lambson Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Lambson Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Lambson Key News
6.5 Arkema
6.5.1 Arkema Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Arkema Business Overview
6.5.3 Arkema Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Arkema Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Arkema Key News
6.6 DBC
6.6.1 DBC Corporate Summary
6.6.2 DBC Business Overview
6.6.3 DBC Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 DBC Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

   CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

