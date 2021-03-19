All news

Global Photoinitiators Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoinitiators in France, including the following market information:
France Photoinitiators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Photoinitiators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
France Photoinitiators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in France Photoinitiators Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photoinitiators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and

packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Photoinitiators production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Photoinitiators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
France Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Free-radical Type Photoinitiator
Cationic Type Photoinitiator

France Photoinitiators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
France Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Paints
Inks
Adhesives
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total France Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
IGM Resins
Tianjin Jiuri New Materials
BASF
Lambson
Arkema
DBC
NewSun
Eutec
Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials
Tronly
Hongtai Chemical
Jinkangtai Chemical
Polynaisse
Hubei Gurun

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photoinitiators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Photoinitiators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Photoinitiators Overall Market Size
2.1 France Photoinitiators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Photoinitiators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Photoinitiators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photoinitiators Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Photoinitiators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France Photoinitiators Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France Photoinitiators Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France Photoinitiators Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photoinitiators Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 France Manufacturers Photoinitiators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Players in France
3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Photoinitiators Companies
3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – France Photoinitiators Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Free-radical Type Photoinitiator
4.1.3 Cationic Type Photoinitiator
4.2 By Type – France Photoinitiators Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – France Photoinitiators Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – France Photoinitiators Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – France Photoinitiators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – France Photoinitiators Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – France Photoinitiators Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – France Photoinitiators Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – France Photoinitiators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – France Photoinitiators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – France Photoinitiators Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Paints
5.1.3 Inks
5.1.4 Adhesives
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – France Photoinitiators Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – France Photoinitiators Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – France Photoinitiators Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – France Photoinitiators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – France Photoinitiators Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – France Photoinitiators Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – France Photoinitiators Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – France Photoinitiators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – France Photoinitiators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 IGM Resins
6.1.1 IGM Resins Corporate Summary
6.1.2 IGM Resins Business Overview
6.1.3 IGM Resins Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 IGM Resins Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)
6.1.5 IGM Resins Key News
6.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials
6.2.1 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Business Overview
6.2.3 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Key News
6.3 BASF
6.3.1 BASF Corporate Summary
6.3.2 BASF Business Overview
6.3.3 BASF Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)
6.3.5 BASF Key News
6.4 Lambson

….….Continued

 

