Global Photoinitiators Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoinitiators in South Korea, including the

following market information:

South Korea Photoinitiators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Photoinitiators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Photoinitiators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Photoinitiators Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photoinitiators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Photoinitiators production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Photoinitiators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

Cationic Type Photoinitiator

South Korea Photoinitiators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Paints

Inks

Adhesives

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IGM Resins

Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

BASF

Lambson

Arkema

DBC

NewSun

Eutec

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

Tronly

Hongtai Chemical

Jinkangtai Chemical

Polynaisse

Hubei Gurun

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Photoinitiators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Photoinitiators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Photoinitiators Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Photoinitiators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Photoinitiators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Photoinitiators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Photoinitiators Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Photoinitiators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Photoinitiators Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Photoinitiators Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Photoinitiators Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photoinitiators Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Photoinitiators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Photoinitiators Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Photoinitiators Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

4.1.3 Cationic Type Photoinitiator

4.2 By Type – South Korea Photoinitiators Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Photoinitiators Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Photoinitiators Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Photoinitiators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Photoinitiators Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Photoinitiators Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Photoinitiators Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Photoinitiators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Photoinitiators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Photoinitiators Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Paints

5.1.3 Inks

5.1.4 Adhesives

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Photoinitiators Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Photoinitiators Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Photoinitiators Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Photoinitiators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Photoinitiators Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Photoinitiators Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Photoinitiators Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Photoinitiators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Photoinitiators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 IGM Resins

….….Continued

