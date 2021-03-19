Global Photoinitiators Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoinitiators in China, including the following market information:

China Photoinitiators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Photoinitiators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

China Photoinitiators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Photoinitiators Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photoinitiators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Photoinitiators production and

consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Photoinitiators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

Cationic Type Photoinitiator

China Photoinitiators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Paints

Inks

Adhesives

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Photoinitiators Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China Photoinitiators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IGM Resins

Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

BASF

Lambson

Arkema

DBC

NewSun

Eutec

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

Tronly

Hongtai Chemical

Jinkangtai Chemical

Polynaisse

Hubei Gurun

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Photoinitiators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Photoinitiators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Photoinitiators Overall Market Size

2.1 China Photoinitiators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Photoinitiators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Photoinitiators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Photoinitiators Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Photoinitiators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Photoinitiators Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Photoinitiators Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Photoinitiators Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photoinitiators Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Photoinitiators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Photoinitiators Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Photoinitiators Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

4.1.3 Cationic Type Photoinitiator

4.2 By Type – China Photoinitiators Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Photoinitiators Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Photoinitiators Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Photoinitiators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Photoinitiators Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Photoinitiators Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Photoinitiators Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Photoinitiators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Photoinitiators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Photoinitiators Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Paints

5.1.3 Inks

5.1.4 Adhesives

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – China Photoinitiators Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Photoinitiators Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Photoinitiators Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Photoinitiators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Photoinitiators Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Photoinitiators Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Photoinitiators Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Photoinitiators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Photoinitiators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 IGM Resins

6.1.1 IGM Resins Corporate Summary

6.1.2 IGM Resins Business Overview

6.1.3 IGM Resins Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 IGM Resins Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 IGM Resins Key News

6.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

6.2.1 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Business Overview

6.2.3 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Key News

6.3 BASF

6.3.1 BASF Corporate Summary

6.3.2 BASF Business Overview

6.3.3 BASF Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 BASF Key News

6.4 Lambson

6.4.1 Lambson Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Lambson Business Overview

6.4.3 Lambson Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Lambson Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Lambson Key News

6.5 Arkema

6.5.1 Arkema Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Arkema Business Overview

6.5.3 Arkema Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Arkema Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Arkema Key News

6.6 DBC

6.6.1 DBC Corporate Summary

6.6.2 DBC Business Overview

6.6.3 DBC Photoinitiators Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 DBC Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 DBC Key News

6.7 NewSun

….….Continued

