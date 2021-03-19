All news

Global Plant-based Protein Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

It is undeniable that protein is an indispensable part of the human diet, but the way we produce it today presents many challenges, both for human consumption and its economic and environmental impact. This briefing develops a unique protein index which ranks 34 markets in terms of their readiness and future appeal for plant-based protein in savoury snacks, milk, ice cream and processed meat. It also assesses recent innovations in plant-based foods to help manufacturers with their R&D efforts.

Euromonitor International’s Plant-based Protein: Assessing Demand for Sustainable Alternatives global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Plant-based Protein: Assessing Demand for Sustainable Alternatives
Euromonitor International
March 2017
Introduction
The Case for Plant-based Protein
Innovation and Future Trends
Appendix

