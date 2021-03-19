Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Plastic Caps and Closures seal the top opening of a bottle. A cap is typically colourfully decorated with the logo of the brand of product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Caps and Closures in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Plastic Caps and Closures Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Plastic Caps and Closures Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Billion Units)
Vietnam Plastic Caps and Closures Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Billion Units)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Plastic Caps and Closures Market 2019 (%)
The global Plastic Caps and Closures market was valued at 15930 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 19120 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Plastic Caps and Closures market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plastic Caps and Closures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Plastic Caps and Closures production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Billion Units)
Vietnam Plastic Caps and Closures Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
PP Caps and Closures
PE Caps and Closures
Handheld Plastic Caps and Closures
Vietnam Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Billion Units)
Vietnam Plastic Caps and Closures Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Personal Care Products
Pharma and Healthcare
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Plastic Caps and Closures Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Plastic Caps and Closures Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Plastic Caps and Closures Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Billion Units)
Total Vietnam Plastic Caps and Closures Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Bericap
Closure Systems International
Berry Global
Aptar Group
Silgan
ALPLA
THC
Mold Rite Plastics
Oriental Containers
Zijiang
Jinfu
ZhongFu
Blackhawk Molding
