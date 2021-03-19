All news

Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Plastic Caps and Closures seal the top opening of a bottle. A cap is typically colourfully decorated with the logo of the brand of product.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Caps and Closures in UK, including the following market information:

UK Plastic Caps and Closures Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Plastic Caps and Closures Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Billion Units)

UK Plastic Caps and Closures Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Billion Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Plastic Caps and Closures Market 2019 (%)

The global Plastic Caps and Closures market was valued at 15930 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 19120 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Plastic Caps and Closures market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plastic Caps and Closures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Plastic Caps and Closures production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Billion Units)

UK Plastic Caps and Closures Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PP Caps and Closures

PE Caps and Closures

Handheld Plastic Caps and Closures

UK Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Billion Units)

UK Plastic Caps and Closures Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care Products

Pharma and Healthcare

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Plastic Caps and Closures Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Plastic Caps and Closures Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Plastic Caps and Closures Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Billion Units)

Total UK Plastic Caps and Closures Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bericap

Closure Systems International

Berry Global

Aptar Group

Silgan

ALPLA

THC

Mold Rite Plastics

Oriental Containers

Zijiang

Jinfu

ZhongFu

Blackhawk Molding

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Caps and Closures Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Plastic Caps and Closures Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

………..Continued

