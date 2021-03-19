All news

Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Polyurethane dispersion, or PUD, is understood to be a polyurethane polymer resin dispersed in water, rather than a solvent. Its manufacture involves the synthesis of polyurethanes having carboxylic acid functionality or nonionic hydrophiles like PEG incorporated into, or pendant from, the polymer backbone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Brazil Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market 2019 (%)
The global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market was valued at 1693.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2356.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. While the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Brazil Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
One-Component Polyurethane
Two-Component Polyurethane
Urethane-modified

Brazil Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Brazil Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Coatings
Adhesive & Sealants
Leather Finishing
Paper & Textile
Fiber Glass Sizing
Others

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Brazil Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Bayer
DSM
Chemtura
Lubrizol
BASF
Alberdingk Boley
Hauthaway
Stahl
Mitsui Chemicals
UBE
DIC
Reichhold
Wanhua Chemical
Dow Chemical
SiwoChem
SNP
Chase

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

