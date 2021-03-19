All news

Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Polyurethane dispersion, or PUD, is understood to be a polyurethane polymer resin dispersed in water, rather than a solvent. Its manufacture involves the synthesis of polyurethanes having carboxylic acid functionality or nonionic hydrophiles like PEG incorporated into, or pendant from, the polymer backbone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) in India, including the following market information:
India Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
India Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market 2019 (%)
The global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market was valued at 1693.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2356.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. While the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:- https://www.evernote.com/shard/s340/sh/b0375f29-dd28-c1e3-0ae4-fb5a1a3da829/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
One-Component Polyurethane
Two-Component Polyurethane
Urethane-modified

ALSO READ:- https://sites.google.com/view/event-planning-software-market/home

India Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Coatings
Adhesive & Sealants
Leather Finishing
Paper & Textile
Fiber Glass Sizing
Others

ALSO READ:- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foam-glass-market-potential-growth-share-demand-covid-19-overview-and-industry-analysis-of-key-players–research-forecasts-by-2025-2021-01-12

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total India Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Bayer
DSM
Chemtura
Lubrizol
BASF
Alberdingk Boley
Hauthaway
Stahl
Mitsui Chemicals
UBE
DIC
Reichhold
Wanhua Chemical
Dow Chemical
SiwoChem
SNP
Chase

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected] 

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Turboprop Aircraft Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Cessna, Piper, Hawker Beechcraft, Piaggio, Socata

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Turboprop Aircraft Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Turboprop Aircraft […]
All news

Automatic Tire Changer Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2029

atul

Comminuted data on the global Automatic Tire Changer market get recapitulated in the market report stored in the database of ResearchMoz.us. The Automatic Tire Changer market report includes analytics-driven insights and analytics solutions that benefit the C-suite fraternity and help to stand out in the competition. Emphatically affecting patterns and drivers have been recognized and […]
All news News

Hunting Apparel Industry Market Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecasts To 2027

Alex

UpMarketResearch has recently updated the Hunting Apparel Industry Market report which now also includes the COVID-19 impact on the market during the forecast period 2020-2027. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the future market scenario, drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities that are going to shape the market. Although the coronavirus pandemic has upheaval the […]